WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, September 4, 2026
— State Troopers played a supporting role in last Sunday’s ICE raid of a Memphis restaurant and bar, though officials have not so far acknowledged that the Tennessee Highway Patrol, The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and ICE were working in conjunction.
— The National Civil Rights Museum announced the honorees for its 35th annual Freedom Awards.
— The Memphis Area Transit Authority unveiled 12 new city buses.
— A Downtown building that housed the Visible Music College at 200 Madison Avenue has sold for $2.7 million.
The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.
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