WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, September 4, 2026

— State Troopers played a supporting role in last Sunday’s ICE raid of a Memphis restaurant and bar, though officials have not so far acknowledged that the Tennessee Highway Patrol, The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and ICE were working in conjunction.

— The National Civil Rights Museum announced the honorees for its 35th annual Freedom Awards.

— The Memphis Area Transit Authority unveiled 12 new city buses.

— A Downtown building that housed the Visible Music College at 200 Madison Avenue has sold for $2.7 million.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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