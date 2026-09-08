WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, September 8, 2026

— John Doyle, the longtime executive director of the Memphis Rock and Soul Museum and the Memphis Music Hall of Fame, is stepping down at the end of the month.

— Research shows children who read regularly, especially for pleasure, do better in school, are more literate, and have stronger cognitive skills.

— On Saturday, University of Memphis football won its home opener against Arkansas State 42-24, with a sellout crowd of 45,632 fans in the newly renovated Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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