WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, September 9, 2026

— A Sumatran tiger at the Memphis Zoo has given birth to twin female cubs.

— A Millington mobile-home park has sold for almost $16 million to a Maryland-based real estate firm.

— A pair of Memphis interior designers are opening a new space that they hope will become a resource center for the city’s design community.

— Policy researchers in Tennessee say if the state wants to achieve its economic goals, it will need a robust workforce.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker