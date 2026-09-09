© 2026 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, September 9, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published September 9, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— A Sumatran tiger at the Memphis Zoo has given birth to twin female cubs.

— A Millington mobile-home park has sold for almost $16 million to a Maryland-based real estate firm.

— A pair of Memphis interior designers are opening a new space that they hope will become a resource center for the city’s design community.

— Policy researchers in Tennessee say if the state wants to achieve its economic goals, it will need a robust workforce.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:
91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Daily
Stay Connected
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank
Nick Newsom
See stories by Nick Newsom