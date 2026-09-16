WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, September 16, 2026

— Two Memphis City Council Members will be asking the Memphis Safe Task Force to leave the city by next month.

— A city council vote to ban new data centers in Memphis for a year was moved to October 6.

— Tennessee lawmakers may fully fund the local cost of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library as part of the state’s budget in 2027.

— FedEx has reclassified dozens of ZIP codes across the Mid-South, raising delivery surcharges for many rural areas.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker