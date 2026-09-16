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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, September 16, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published September 16, 2026 at 6:46 AM CDT
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Nick Newsom
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wknofm.org

— Two Memphis City Council Members will be asking the Memphis Safe Task Force to leave the city by next month.

— A city council vote to ban new data centers in Memphis for a year was moved to October 6.

— Tennessee lawmakers may fully fund the local cost of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library as part of the state’s budget in 2027.

— FedEx has reclassified dozens of ZIP codes across the Mid-South, raising delivery surcharges for many rural areas.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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