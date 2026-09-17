WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, September 17, 2026

— A class action lawsuit filed on behalf of detainees at 201 Poplar alleges that people held at the county’s criminal justice center face “life-threatening and unconstitutional conditions.”

— The three former daycare workers charged in the death of 6-year-old Winter Jones pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Shelby County Criminal Court.

— Tennesseans are being encouraged to register and vote in November’s midterm elections, though some voters with disabilities may face barriers when casting a ballot.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

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