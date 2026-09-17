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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, September 17, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published September 17, 2026 at 6:48 AM CDT
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Nick Newsom
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wknofm.org

— A class action lawsuit filed on behalf of detainees at 201 Poplar alleges that people held at the county’s criminal justice center face “life-threatening and unconstitutional conditions.”

— The three former daycare workers charged in the death of 6-year-old Winter Jones pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Shelby County Criminal Court.

— Tennesseans are being encouraged to register and vote in November’s midterm elections, though some voters with disabilities may face barriers when casting a ballot.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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