WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, September 29, 2026

— A federal appeals court has struck down part of a Tennessee anti-abortion law that made it a crime to counsel someone under age 18 about abortion access, even if the abortion would happen in another state where it is legal.

— In rural Tennessee, health leaders say residents are being squeezed by rising care costs and limited access to services.

— A nonprofit funded by the City of Memphis has fired its CEO, Michael O. Harris, over an alleged use of a company credit card for personal expenses.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker