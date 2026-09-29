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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, September 29, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published September 29, 2026 at 5:05 AM CDT
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Nick Newsom
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wknofm.org

— A federal appeals court has struck down part of a Tennessee anti-abortion law that made it a crime to counsel someone under age 18 about abortion access, even if the abortion would happen in another state where it is legal.

— In rural Tennessee, health leaders say residents are being squeezed by rising care costs and limited access to services.

— A nonprofit funded by the City of Memphis has fired its CEO, Michael O. Harris, over an alleged use of a company credit card for personal expenses.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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