WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, October 2, 2026

— US Senator and Tennessee gubernatorial candidate Marsha Blackburn is suing former Special Counsel Jack Smith over his subpoenas for her phone records while his office was investigating her involvement in the Jan. 6 capitol insurrection.

— In the wake of Wednesday’s botched execution of Christa Gail Pike, politicians have been weighing in on lethal injection in Tennessee.

— FedEx has made a major deal to buy more than 2,000 electric trucks from California-based automotive manufacturer Garden Grove.

— FedEx stockholders voted down a proposal to conduct a risk assessment of shipping drugs that are used to induce abortions.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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