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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, October 2, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published October 2, 2026 at 7:01 AM CDT
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Nick Newsom
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wknofm.org

— US Senator and Tennessee gubernatorial candidate Marsha Blackburn is suing former Special Counsel Jack Smith over his subpoenas for her phone records while his office was investigating her involvement in the Jan. 6 capitol insurrection.

— In the wake of Wednesday’s botched execution of Christa Gail Pike, politicians have been weighing in on lethal injection in Tennessee.

— FedEx has made a major deal to buy more than 2,000 electric trucks from California-based automotive manufacturer Garden Grove.

— FedEx stockholders voted down a proposal to conduct a risk assessment of shipping drugs that are used to induce abortions.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

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Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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