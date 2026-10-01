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Arts Agenda
Arts Agenda

Arts Agenda: Community events, comedy, and karaoke

By Sarah Leach,
Nick Newsom
Published October 1, 2026 at 9:56 AM CDT

Explore featured events or create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

V&E ARTWALK Festival
at Kirby Station House | Saturday, October 3 | 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
"In addition to the amazing 60+ artist booths, we’ll have live music, entertainment, delicious food, beer, wine, fun activities for the kids, artist demonstrations, and so much more throughout the day."
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Gumption Revival Lantern Parade
at Tom Lee Park | Saturday, October 3 | 5:00 - 8:00 PM
"Shine bright at the second annual Tom Lee’s Mississippi River Gumption Revival Lantern Parade! Gumption--the spark of courage and initiative that carried Tom Lee when he rescued 32 strangers from the Mississippi River. As night fell during his rescue, Tom Lee tied a lantern to his skiff and kept going."
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Lakecia Benjamin
at GPAC | Saturday, October 3 | 8:00 PM
"Lakecia Benjamin is a six-time Grammy-nominated, New York-based saxophonist, arranger, composer, and educator whose masterful sound offers a unique meld of R&B, several strains of jazz, and funk. Her warm, resonant tone — often compared to that of Johnny Hodges — lends itself to any style she chooses to play."
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Hannibal Buress
at Crosstown Theater | Sunday, October 4 | 7:00 PM
"Hannibal Buress is a powerhouse of comedy, television, and film. From writing for Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock to starring in blockbusters like Neighbors and Spider-Man, Buress has spent over two decades cementing his status as an entertainment icon."
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Toy Box: Bingo & Karaoke
at Hattiloo Theatre | Tuesday, October 6 | 5:30 - 8:30 PM
"Take the mic, take a seat at a game table, or spend the night doing both. Toy Box brings karaoke and game night together every Tuesday in Culture Box...Come with a group or join in when you arrive. Play a few rounds, cheer on the singers, or move between the microphone and the game tables throughout the night."
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Arts Agenda Local Events
Sarah Leach
Director of External Affairs and Communications at ARTSmemphis
See stories by Sarah Leach
Nick Newsom
See stories by Nick Newsom