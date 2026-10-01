Arts Agenda: Community events, comedy, and karaoke

at Hattiloo Theatre | Tuesday, October 6 | 5:30 - 8:30 PM

"Take the mic, take a seat at a game table, or spend the night doing both. Toy Box brings karaoke and game night together every Tuesday in Culture Box...Come with a group or join in when you arrive. Play a few rounds, cheer on the singers, or move between the microphone and the game tables throughout the night."