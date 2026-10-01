Arts Agenda: Community events, comedy, and karaoke
Explore featured events or create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.
at Kirby Station House | Saturday, October 3 | 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
"In addition to the amazing 60+ artist booths, we’ll have live music, entertainment, delicious food, beer, wine, fun activities for the kids, artist demonstrations, and so much more throughout the day."
"In addition to the amazing 60+ artist booths, we’ll have live music, entertainment, delicious food, beer, wine, fun activities for the kids, artist demonstrations, and so much more throughout the day."
at Tom Lee Park | Saturday, October 3 | 5:00 - 8:00 PM
"Shine bright at the second annual Tom Lee’s Mississippi River Gumption Revival Lantern Parade! Gumption--the spark of courage and initiative that carried Tom Lee when he rescued 32 strangers from the Mississippi River. As night fell during his rescue, Tom Lee tied a lantern to his skiff and kept going."
"Shine bright at the second annual Tom Lee’s Mississippi River Gumption Revival Lantern Parade! Gumption--the spark of courage and initiative that carried Tom Lee when he rescued 32 strangers from the Mississippi River. As night fell during his rescue, Tom Lee tied a lantern to his skiff and kept going."
at GPAC | Saturday, October 3 | 8:00 PM
"Lakecia Benjamin is a six-time Grammy-nominated, New York-based saxophonist, arranger, composer, and educator whose masterful sound offers a unique meld of R&B, several strains of jazz, and funk. Her warm, resonant tone — often compared to that of Johnny Hodges — lends itself to any style she chooses to play."
"Lakecia Benjamin is a six-time Grammy-nominated, New York-based saxophonist, arranger, composer, and educator whose masterful sound offers a unique meld of R&B, several strains of jazz, and funk. Her warm, resonant tone — often compared to that of Johnny Hodges — lends itself to any style she chooses to play."
at Crosstown Theater | Sunday, October 4 | 7:00 PM
"Hannibal Buress is a powerhouse of comedy, television, and film. From writing for Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock to starring in blockbusters like Neighbors and Spider-Man, Buress has spent over two decades cementing his status as an entertainment icon."
"Hannibal Buress is a powerhouse of comedy, television, and film. From writing for Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock to starring in blockbusters like Neighbors and Spider-Man, Buress has spent over two decades cementing his status as an entertainment icon."
at Hattiloo Theatre | Tuesday, October 6 | 5:30 - 8:30 PM
"Take the mic, take a seat at a game table, or spend the night doing both. Toy Box brings karaoke and game night together every Tuesday in Culture Box...Come with a group or join in when you arrive. Play a few rounds, cheer on the singers, or move between the microphone and the game tables throughout the night."
"Take the mic, take a seat at a game table, or spend the night doing both. Toy Box brings karaoke and game night together every Tuesday in Culture Box...Come with a group or join in when you arrive. Play a few rounds, cheer on the singers, or move between the microphone and the game tables throughout the night."