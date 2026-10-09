WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, October 9, 2026

— Remnants from Hurricane Isaias are expected to hit the Mid-South on Saturday morning, bringing periods of heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts through Sunday.

— Tennessee prison officials are being ordered to preserve all evidence connected to last week’s botched execution of Christa Pike.

— California furniture retailer Living Spaces has bought the former IKEA store for $22 million.

— Duck hunting is one of Arkansas’ most significant outdoor economic drivers, but recent conditions have negatively impacted the tradition.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker