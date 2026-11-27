Arts Agenda: Explore magical worlds during the holiday weekend
at Orpheum Theatre | Saturday, November 28 | 1:00 PM & 6:30 PM
"A true holiday favorite, this beloved comedy classic features renowned composer John Williams' charming and delightful score performed live to picture by the Memphis Symphony Orchestra."
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with former MSO assistant conductor Kyle Dickson, who returns to Memphis for this special event.
"A true holiday favorite, this beloved comedy classic features renowned composer John Williams' charming and delightful score performed live to picture by the Memphis Symphony Orchestra."
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with former MSO assistant conductor Kyle Dickson, who returns to Memphis for this special event.
at Playhouse on the Square | On stage through December 20
"Combining iconic numbers, stunning visuals, and a universal message, this musical makes for an unforgettable time the whole family can enjoy."
Checking on the Arts: Whitney Branan, the production’s director and choreographer, speaks with Kacky Walton about this powerful story of sisterhood, courage, and self-discovery.
"Combining iconic numbers, stunning visuals, and a universal message, this musical makes for an unforgettable time the whole family can enjoy."
Checking on the Arts: Whitney Branan, the production’s director and choreographer, speaks with Kacky Walton about this powerful story of sisterhood, courage, and self-discovery.
at The Circuit Playhouse | On stage through December 20
"The Night Shift Before Christmas follows Margot’s journey as she confronts her inner Scrooge, parodying the classic Charles Dickens story as she is visited by spirits that remind her of the true meaning of Christmas."
Checking on the Arts: Jaclyn Suffel, who stars in the one-woman show, speaks with Kacky Walton about this fun twist on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.
"The Night Shift Before Christmas follows Margot’s journey as she confronts her inner Scrooge, parodying the classic Charles Dickens story as she is visited by spirits that remind her of the true meaning of Christmas."
Checking on the Arts: Jaclyn Suffel, who stars in the one-woman show, speaks with Kacky Walton about this fun twist on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.
at The Circuit Playhouse | On stage through December 20
"The story follows the four Pevensie siblings, who are sent away from London during World War II. While staying at a country manor, they discover a wardrobe that transports them to the magical kingdom of Narnia, where they encounter talking animals, mythical creatures, and a powerful curse they must break."
Checking on the Arts: Music Director J.D. Willis and cast members Rose Scott and Madeline Alemi join Kacky Walton to discuss the production and its themes of courage, selflessness, and wisdom.
"The story follows the four Pevensie siblings, who are sent away from London during World War II. While staying at a country manor, they discover a wardrobe that transports them to the magical kingdom of Narnia, where they encounter talking animals, mythical creatures, and a powerful curse they must break."
Checking on the Arts: Music Director J.D. Willis and cast members Rose Scott and Madeline Alemi join Kacky Walton to discuss the production and its themes of courage, selflessness, and wisdom.
at Stax Museum of American Soul Music | Monday, November 30 | 4:00 PM
"Through a mix of musical performance and interactive exploration, the program offers a fresh perspective on the relationship between technology and the environment, encouraging a renewed appreciation for the sounds, possibilities, and inspiration found in the world around us."
"Through a mix of musical performance and interactive exploration, the program offers a fresh perspective on the relationship between technology and the environment, encouraging a renewed appreciation for the sounds, possibilities, and inspiration found in the world around us."
at Hattiloo Theatre | Tuesday, December 1 | 5:30 PM
"Toy Box brings karaoke and game night together every Tuesday in Culture Box. Sing your favorite song during karaoke or challenge your friends to chess, checkers, Connect Four, Jenga, tic-tac-toe, Mancala, peg solitaire, and more."
"Toy Box brings karaoke and game night together every Tuesday in Culture Box. Sing your favorite song during karaoke or challenge your friends to chess, checkers, Connect Four, Jenga, tic-tac-toe, Mancala, peg solitaire, and more."
at Crosstown Arts Green Room | Tuesday, December 1 | 6:00 PM
"So, what is The Mystic? The Mystic is a catalyst; through music, story, silence and dialogue, we hope to strengthen our attachment to hopes and dreams. In the mystic, diversity is a prerequisite for all creativity."
"So, what is The Mystic? The Mystic is a catalyst; through music, story, silence and dialogue, we hope to strengthen our attachment to hopes and dreams. In the mystic, diversity is a prerequisite for all creativity."