WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, October 12, 2026

— Christa Pike, the woman who survived Tennessee’s attempt to kill her by lethal injection, has left the hospital and is back in prison.

Learn more: Christa Pike discharged from the hospital and back in prison

— The Shelby County Board of Commissioners is taking up its own moratorium on new data centers today.

— MLGW customers will likely see their monthly utility bills increase over the next three years, though electricity rates will remain untouched.

— University of Tennessee Health Science Center has broken ground on a $350 million College of Medicine Interdisciplinary Building at Madison and Dudley.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

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