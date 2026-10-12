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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, October 12, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published October 12, 2026 at 7:03 AM CDT
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Nick Newsom
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wknofm.org

— Christa Pike, the woman who survived Tennessee’s attempt to kill her by lethal injection, has left the hospital and is back in prison.

Learn more: Christa Pike discharged from the hospital and back in prison

— The Shelby County Board of Commissioners is taking up its own moratorium on new data centers today.

— MLGW customers will likely see their monthly utility bills increase over the next three years, though electricity rates will remain untouched.

— University of Tennessee Health Science Center has broken ground on a $350 million College of Medicine Interdisciplinary Building at Madison and Dudley.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

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Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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