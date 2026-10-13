WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, October 13, 2026

— Shelby County commissioners took an initial vote Monday on a data center moratorium for unincorporated areas of the county.

— Memphis Immigration Court has gone from around 30 to 40 hearings per day to hundreds.

— A man has been convicted in the 2024 killing of Memphis musician Blake Rhea, the bass player with the popular band Southern Avenue.

— A Canadian company 5C Group says its recent filing of a more than $500 million permit will enable it to quadruple the power of its Memphis data center over the next six months.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

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