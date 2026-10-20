WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, October 20, 2026

— A Shelby County Chancery Court Judge has put another halt to the state takeover of Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

— The fatal shooting of a one-year-old boy, Kohen Wiley, has been deem justified by the Mississippi Attorney General.

— At least three homeowners in Southaven have taken up Space XAI’s offer to buy their homes.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker