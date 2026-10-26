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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, October 26, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published October 26, 2026 at 4:05 AM CDT
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Nick Newsom
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wknofm.org

— The Shelby County Board of Commissioners will consider whether to pull out of a lawsuit challenging the state’s takeover of the Memphis-Shelby County Schools District.

— The League of Women Voters urges people to read what’s on the ballot before going to vote.

— The Shelby Farms Park Conservancy is bringing back its annual drive-thru holiday light show next month but with new upgrades.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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