WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, October 26, 2026

— The Shelby County Board of Commissioners will consider whether to pull out of a lawsuit challenging the state’s takeover of the Memphis-Shelby County Schools District.

— The League of Women Voters urges people to read what’s on the ballot before going to vote.

— The Shelby Farms Park Conservancy is bringing back its annual drive-thru holiday light show next month but with new upgrades.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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