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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, October 28, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published October 28, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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Nick Newsom
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wknofm.org

— State Senator Brent Taylor, the Republican candidate for Tennessee’s 9th Congressional District, has acknowledged to sending unsolicited nude photos of himself to others.

— The Shelby County Clerk’s office is adjusting its hours of operation by opening to the public a half-hour later, at 8:30 A.M., and closing 15 minutes earlier, at 4:00 P.M.

— The owners of hundreds of Elvis Presley songs are suing an artificial intelligence company over copyright infringement.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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