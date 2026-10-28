WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, October 28, 2026

— State Senator Brent Taylor, the Republican candidate for Tennessee’s 9th Congressional District, has acknowledged to sending unsolicited nude photos of himself to others.

— The Shelby County Clerk’s office is adjusting its hours of operation by opening to the public a half-hour later, at 8:30 A.M., and closing 15 minutes earlier, at 4:00 P.M.

— The owners of hundreds of Elvis Presley songs are suing an artificial intelligence company over copyright infringement.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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