WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, November 2, 2026

— Shelby County posted the highest early voting turnout of the state’s 95 counties this election cycle, with about 183,000 ballots cast over the 14-day period.

— Christa Pike, who survived her own execution by the state of Tennessee, says she is now in constant physical and mental pain.

— SpaceX’s construction of a natural gas power plant in Mississippi may have violated the state’s air regulations even though Mississippi allowed it to be built, according to a federal judge.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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