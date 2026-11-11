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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, November 11, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published November 11, 2026 at 5:00 AM CST
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Nick Newsom
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wknofm.org

— Jack Johnson, a state Senator from Franklin and a close friend of Governor-elect Marsha Blackburn, has been named the Republican choice for Tennessee’s speaker of the Senate and lieutenant governor.

— Tennessee’s takeover of Memphis-Shelby County Schools remains on pause until at least December 2 when a court will hear new legal arguments in the state court case.

— Tennessee’s Secretary of State says an early voting location in Shelby County that accommodated 25 first-time student voters outside of posted hours may have violated state law.

— Former Memphis City Council Chairman Kemp Conrad has announced he’ll run for the State Senate seat currently occupied by Brent Taylor.

— The City of Germantown will convert all 5,300 streetlights to LEDs.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

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Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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