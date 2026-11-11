WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, November 11, 2026

— Jack Johnson, a state Senator from Franklin and a close friend of Governor-elect Marsha Blackburn, has been named the Republican choice for Tennessee’s speaker of the Senate and lieutenant governor.

— Tennessee’s takeover of Memphis-Shelby County Schools remains on pause until at least December 2 when a court will hear new legal arguments in the state court case.

— Tennessee’s Secretary of State says an early voting location in Shelby County that accommodated 25 first-time student voters outside of posted hours may have violated state law.

— Former Memphis City Council Chairman Kemp Conrad has announced he’ll run for the State Senate seat currently occupied by Brent Taylor.

— The City of Germantown will convert all 5,300 streetlights to LEDs.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

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