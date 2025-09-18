Arts Agenda: Creative conversations

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

Thursday Open Late at the Dixon Gallery and Gardens

Thursday, September 18 | 5:00 - 8:00 PM | Details

"Folks of all ages are welcome to enjoy the museum after hours and enjoy the current exhibitions, gardens and take advantage of the interactive gallery with the kids!

This event happens every month on the third Thursday."

In Conversation With Martha Kelly at Elmwood Cemetery

Friday, September 19 | 12:00 PM | Event Details

"Join us for an open interview-style presentation in the historic Lord’s Chapel at Elmwood Cemetery as Memphis writer Willy Bearden sits down with beloved local artist Martha Kelly for a candid and creative conversation.

A lifelong Memphian, Martha is a printmaker, painter, Urban Sketcher, and occasional upright bass player. She’s known for her soulful depictions of Memphis life, her habit of chatting with strangers, and her ever-present sketchbook."

Artist Talk with Kurt Meer at Goetze Art & Design

Saturday, September 20 | 11:00 AM | Event Details

"Mark your calendar for a special artist demonstration and Q&A with Memphis artist Kurt Meer, showcasing his Endless Skies collection — featuring birds, landscapes, and scenes that hum with quiet beauty. Whether you’re an art collector, fellow creative, or simply curious, you’ll walk away with fresh insight and inspiration."

FREE Artist Workshop | Professional Development and Expanding Resources at UrbanArt Commission Office

Saturday, September 20 | 1:00 PM | Details

"In this session, artist Danielle Sierra will share strategies on how to expand your resources from an established artist’s perspective — helping you grow your practice and connect with new opportunities."

Like Really Creative Inspiration Salon: A Genealogy of Community at Orange Mound Library

Saturday, September 20 | 2:30 - 4:30 PM | Event Details

Introducing the INSPIRATION SALON Discover your roots while immersing yourself in creativity... Trace your family history, record your cultural heritage story, flip through tons of art books from, and vibe to a live DJ all under one roof.

Wander between fashion runway shows on screen, experimental films, and an artist Q&A table where curious minds can engage directly with creators bringing their visions to life."

Larry & Joe at Crosstown Arts Green Room

Sunday, September 21 | 7:30 PM | Details

"As a duo they perform a fusion of Venezuelan and Appalachian folk music on harp, banjo, cuatro, fiddle, maracas, guitar, upright bass, and whatever else they decide to throw in the van. This performance will feature a distinct blend of their musical inheritances and traditions as well as storytelling about the ways that music and social movements coalesce."