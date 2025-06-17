© 2025 WKNO FM
WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, June 17, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published June 17, 2025 at 6:32 AM CDT

— The sentencing dates of the five former Memphis Police Officers convicted of federal crimes in the death of Tyré Nichols have all be cancelled.

— Budget deadlines are approaching for Shelby County government, and commissioners hope to pack in a lot of decisions before the new fiscal year starts on July 1.

— FedEx Corp.’s 55,000-square-foot substation — part of its $1.5 billion World Hub expansion at Memphis International Airport — is scheduled to open next month.

— Shelby County’s Juvenile Detention Facility will be under new management by the end of the year.

— Cordova Skating Center has spent $100,000 on renovations to its rink and for new carpeting.

