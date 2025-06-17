WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, June 17, 2025

— The sentencing dates of the five former Memphis Police Officers convicted of federal crimes in the death of Tyré Nichols have all be cancelled.

— Budget deadlines are approaching for Shelby County government, and commissioners hope to pack in a lot of decisions before the new fiscal year starts on July 1.

— FedEx Corp.’s 55,000-square-foot substation — part of its $1.5 billion World Hub expansion at Memphis International Airport — is scheduled to open next month.

— Shelby County’s Juvenile Detention Facility will be under new management by the end of the year.

— Cordova Skating Center has spent $100,000 on renovations to its rink and for new carpeting.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson

wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App

"Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker