WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, June 23, 2025

— Memphis International Airport could soon be renamed in honor of FedEx founder Frederick W. Smith, who died Saturday after suffering a heart attack in his home.

— Tennessee’s three state-run crime labs are all too small and not able to expand to meet future evidence testing needs, says a new report by the Tennessee Advisory Committee on Intergovernmental Relations.

— A vacant lot in Southaven is becoming a hub for natural gas turbines and other energy equipment that could power xAI’s further expansion in Memphis.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

