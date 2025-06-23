WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, June 23, 2025
— Memphis International Airport could soon be renamed in honor of FedEx founder Frederick W. Smith, who died Saturday after suffering a heart attack in his home.
— Tennessee’s three state-run crime labs are all too small and not able to expand to meet future evidence testing needs, says a new report by the Tennessee Advisory Committee on Intergovernmental Relations.
— A vacant lot in Southaven is becoming a hub for natural gas turbines and other energy equipment that could power xAI’s further expansion in Memphis.
The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.
Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.
Stream live:
91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson
wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App
"Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker