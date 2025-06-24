WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, June 24, 2025
— On today’s Memphis City Council agenda, members will consider amending the new fiscal year budget to include funding for a joint city-county universal pre-kindergarten program.
— When the five former Memphis police officers charged in Tyré Nichols death will be sentenced for their crimes remains an open question.
— Trenton Abston, the man accused of attempting to kidnap Memphis Mayor Paul Young, has been formally charged.
— The new $70 million Tennessee State Veterans’ Home in Arlington is accepting applications for the facility’s waiting list.
The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.
Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.
Stream live:
91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson
wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App
"Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker