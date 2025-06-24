© 2025 WKNO FM
WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, June 24, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published June 24, 2025 at 6:41 AM CDT

— On today’s Memphis City Council agenda, members will consider amending the new fiscal year budget to include funding for a joint city-county universal pre-kindergarten program.

— When the five former Memphis police officers charged in Tyré Nichols death will be sentenced for their crimes remains an open question.

— Trenton Abston, the man accused of attempting to kidnap Memphis Mayor Paul Young, has been formally charged.

— The new $70 million Tennessee State Veterans’ Home in Arlington is accepting applications for the facility’s waiting list.

Christopher Blank
Christopher Blank

Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting.
