WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, July 3, 2025

— After air quality tests by the City of Memphis found no dangerous levels of chemicals in the South Memphis air, a non-profit group is installing its own sensors near the xAI supercomputer.

— President Donald Trump nominated four people to serve on the board of directors for the Tennessee Valley Authority.

— Memphis-Shelby County Schools will once again have access to more than $55 million in federal pandemic relief funds, after the U.S. Department of Education reversed recent policy changes that temporarily froze the money.

