WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, July 9, 2025

— The Tennessee Court of Appeals threw a wrench into the City of Memphis’ efforts to stop the pending demotions of MPD’s second lieutenants.

— The fundraising arm of St. Jude Children’s research hospital has a new CEO, Ike Anand.

— The Overton Park Shell has announced its fall concert series starting in late August.

— Karanja Ajanaku, former editor of the Memphis Tri-State Defender and longtime Memphis journalist, has died.

