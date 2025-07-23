WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, July 23, 2025

— The Shelby County Commission will begin a discussion today that could drastically change Memphis-Shelby County School Board elections.

— Porter-Leath, a Memphis early childhood education organization, is taking over local management of a $30 million, federally funded preschool program known as Head Start.

— The Memphis City Council has approved a new 50-year lease for the historic Daisy Theatre on Beale Street.

— Memphis Tigers guard Sincere Parker made his first appearance in court Monday following his recent arrest for allegedly attacking his girlfriend in late May

— The American Athletic Conference is rebranding to the American Conference.

