WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, July 23, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published July 23, 2025 at 6:30 AM CDT

— The Shelby County Commission will begin a discussion today that could drastically change Memphis-Shelby County School Board elections.

— Porter-Leath, a Memphis early childhood education organization, is taking over local management of a $30 million, federally funded preschool program known as Head Start.

— The Memphis City Council has approved a new 50-year lease for the historic Daisy Theatre on Beale Street.

— Memphis Tigers guard Sincere Parker made his first appearance in court Monday following his recent arrest for allegedly attacking his girlfriend in late May

— The American Athletic Conference is rebranding to the American Conference.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
Nick Newsom
