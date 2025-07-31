WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, July 31, 2025

— St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has filed a permit to build a new 16-story research facility.

— The Memphis Police Department has promoted Martin Kula to assistant chief.

— Memphis-Shelby County Schools board members have accepted a donation from xAI, paving the way for the company to begin work improving facilities at four schools in Southwest Memphis near its data centers.

— The Memphis Grizzlies will play their first-ever overseas games in January, taking on the Orlando Magic in Berlin and London.

— With “feels like” temperatures in the hundreds continuing through this evening, the Mid-South will begin to catch a break on Friday afternoon as a cool front brings temps in the high 80s.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

