© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, July 31, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published July 31, 2025 at 6:54 AM CDT

— St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has filed a permit to build a new 16-story research facility.

— The Memphis Police Department has promoted Martin Kula to assistant chief.

— Memphis-Shelby County Schools board members have accepted a donation from xAI, paving the way for the company to begin work improving facilities at four schools in Southwest Memphis near its data centers.

— The Memphis Grizzlies will play their first-ever overseas games in January, taking on the Orlando Magic in Berlin and London.

— With “feels like” temperatures in the hundreds continuing through this evening, the Mid-South will begin to catch a break on Friday afternoon as a cool front brings temps in the high 80s.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:
91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson
wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App
"Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank
Nick Newsom
See stories by Nick Newsom