WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, August 6, 2025

— A suspect in the killing of four family members in rural northwest Tennessee was captured Tuesday morning in Jackson.

— The State of Tennessee executed convicted killer Byron Black Tuesday by lethal injection.

— Elon Musk’s xAI could use natural gas turbines in Southaven, Mississippi, as both a temporary and permanent solution to powering the company’s second Memphis data center.

— The University of Tennessee at Martin is moving to open a small campus in Germantown, focusing on equestrian, veterinary and agricultural programs.

