WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, August 8, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published August 8, 2025 at 4:47 AM CDT

— The concept of building a new Shelby County Jail has broad support from the County Board of Commissioners, though not all agree on where it should be built or who pays for it.

— Prosecutors in Tiptonville announced they will seek the death penalty for Austin Robert Drummond, the man accused of killing four people and leading police on a weeklong manhunt before his capture in Jackson this week.

— The attorney for Cleotha Abston says a judge erred in allowing a photo of a gun to be shown to the jury in his 2024 trial for raping Alicia Franklin.

— In DeSoto County, Joshua Zimmerman, a man who escaped from a courtroom there and was later captured in Illinois, has pleaded guilty to attempted murder and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

— Ford Motor Company is pushing back full production of electric pickup trucks at Blue Oval City from 2027 to 2028, the second delay since the project was announced in 2021.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Christopher Blank
Nick Newsom
