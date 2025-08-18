© 2025 WKNO FM
WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, August 18, 2025

August 18, 2025

— The American Civil Liberties Union is questioning whether a recent vote to allow ICE to use a prison in the town of Mason is valid.

— Memphis-Shelby County Schools could install new security measures that staff say would prevent vandalism at its vacant buildings.

— The trial of Hernandez Govan, the man accused of soliciting the murder of Memphis Rapper Young Dolf four years ago, will begin today.

— The University of Tennessee Health Science Center has plans to build a new College of Medicine building.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

