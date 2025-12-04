Arts Agenda: Holiday celebrations, community, and cheer
It's ARTSweek! Beginning December 6 and continuing until December 14, ARTSmemphis will be spotlighting the importance of Memphis artists, arts organizations, and creative community.
You can always create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.
at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | Thursday, December 4 | 5:00 PM
"Come travel through time with our lecture series surveying western art. Beginning with prehistoric art and focusing on a new period each week, this class will give you a broad look at western art. Great for all knowledge levels of art history, either start completely new or brush up on a beloved discipline. Dec. 4: Art Since 1950"
at Sheet Cake Gallery | Thursday, December 4 | 6:00 - 9:00 PM
"Guests will enjoy live performances, curated food and drink, and the opportunity to purchase original artwork created by the young artists in CAM’s programs — supporting their growth and future in the arts."
at Crosstown Concourse | Friday, December 5 | 5:00 - 8:00 PM
"Crosstown Arts invites you to our annual Delight holiday celebration, an evening filled with festive activities, music, and community cheer."
at Crosstown Arts | Friday, December 5 | 4:00 - 8:00 PM
"The End of All Art is a new and used art bookshop in Memphis, TN, featuring a mix of art, photography, counterculture, avant-garde, and more... Come hang out, flip through some amazing new and used books, and connect with fellow art lovers."
at Dixon Gallery and Gardens | On view through January 11
"L’Estampe originale, published in France during the mid 1890s, is widely regarded by critics and collectors as one of the greatest collaborations in the history of printmaking. This extremely rare portfolio, originally conceived as a celebration of the original print, and especially color lithography, features ninety-five works of graphic art by seventy-four influential artists from France, Switzerland, Belgium, England, and the United States."
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with the Dixon Gallery & Gardens’ Martha R. Robinson Curator Julie Pierotti about this extraordinary portfolio.
at Buckman Performing Arts Center | Onstage through December 7
"The timeless tale of Clara and her cherished Nutcracker comes to life on the Buckman stage this Christmas. The dancers of the Buckman Dance Conservatory offer a fresh interpretation of this endearing holiday classic."
at TheatreWorks @ The Evergreen | Onstage through December 14
"Cazateatro's special bilingual adaptation of the classic tale A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens but with a Latin twist. See how Tia Pancha learns about the true meaning of the Christmas Spirit and understands the importance of family traditions to celebrate!"
