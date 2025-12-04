Arts Agenda: Holiday celebrations, community, and cheer

It's ARTSweek! Beginning December 6 and continuing until December 14, ARTSmemphis will be spotlighting the importance of Memphis artists, arts organizations, and creative community.

You can always create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

Art History 101 at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | Thursday, December 4 | 5:00 PM

"Come travel through time with our lecture series surveying western art. Beginning with prehistoric art and focusing on a new period each week, this class will give you a broad look at western art. Great for all knowledge levels of art history, either start completely new or brush up on a beloved discipline. Dec. 4: Art Since 1950" Details

Deck the Walls: A Holiday Celebration of Young Artists at Sheet Cake Gallery | Thursday, December 4 | 6:00 - 9:00 PM

"Guests will enjoy live performances, curated food and drink, and the opportunity to purchase original artwork created by the young artists in CAM’s programs — supporting their growth and future in the arts." Details

Delight: Annual Holiday Celebration at Crosstown Concourse | Friday, December 5 | 5:00 - 8:00 PM

"Crosstown Arts invites you to our annual Delight holiday celebration, an evening filled with festive activities, music, and community cheer." Details

End of All Art Book Pop Up at Crosstown Arts | Friday, December 5 | 4:00 - 8:00 PM

"The End of All Art is a new and used art bookshop in Memphis, TN, featuring a mix of art, photography, counterculture, avant-garde, and more... Come hang out, flip through some amazing new and used books, and connect with fellow art lovers." Details

L’Estampe originale: A Graphic Treasure at Dixon Gallery and Gardens | On view through January 11

"L’Estampe originale, published in France during the mid 1890s, is widely regarded by critics and collectors as one of the greatest collaborations in the history of printmaking. This extremely rare portfolio, originally conceived as a celebration of the original print, and especially color lithography, features ninety-five works of graphic art by seventy-four influential artists from France, Switzerland, Belgium, England, and the United States."



Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with the Dixon Gallery & Gardens' Martha R. Robinson Curator Julie Pierotti about this extraordinary portfolio. Details

Nutcracker: Land of Enchanted Sweets at Buckman Performing Arts Center | Onstage through December 7

"The timeless tale of Clara and her cherished Nutcracker comes to life on the Buckman stage this Christmas. The dancers of the Buckman Dance Conservatory offer a fresh interpretation of this endearing holiday classic." Details