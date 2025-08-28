© 2025 WKNO FM
WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, August 28, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published August 28, 2025 at 6:50 AM CDT

— Two Memphis-area legislators have asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to audit the Memphis Police Department’s crime statistics.

— Memphis-Shelby County Schools appears to be making progress on hiring teachers, but has fewer students enrolled compared to last year.

— The director of Shelby County’s Office of Reentry, DeAndre Brown, has been indicted on a dozen felony charges, including counts of theft, computer crimes, money laundering, and official misconduct.

WKNO Daily
