WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, August 29, 2025

— A federal judge has ordered a new trial for three former Memphis Police officers convicted of several crimes related to the beating death of motorist Tyre Nichols in 2023.

— Visible Music College’s Downtown Memphis campus is listed for sale after the property went into foreclosure.

— The Director of Shelby County’s Office of Reentry, DeAndre Brown, has been indicted on a dozen felony charges, including counts of theft, computer crimes, money laundering, and official misconduct.

