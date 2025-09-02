© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, September 2, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published September 2, 2025 at 6:36 AM CDT

— Buford Pusser, a famous Tennessee lawman who was the subject of several movies about his heroism, likely killed his wife in 1967 and used that death to amplify his storied battle against organized crime.

— Samantha Marion has been charged with second-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Pastor Ricky Floyd on March 12.

— The long-planned razing of Germantown’s Carrefour at Kirby Woods begins today as the former retail and office center transitions to a revamped concept and a new name.

— DeSoto County officials broke ground last week on an $85 million expansion for the Landers Center, as the Southaven arena looks to draw more events.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:
91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jacksonwknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App"Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank
Nick Newsom
See stories by Nick Newsom