WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, September 2, 2025

— Buford Pusser, a famous Tennessee lawman who was the subject of several movies about his heroism, likely killed his wife in 1967 and used that death to amplify his storied battle against organized crime.

— Samantha Marion has been charged with second-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Pastor Ricky Floyd on March 12.

— The long-planned razing of Germantown’s Carrefour at Kirby Woods begins today as the former retail and office center transitions to a revamped concept and a new name.

— DeSoto County officials broke ground last week on an $85 million expansion for the Landers Center, as the Southaven arena looks to draw more events.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jacksonwknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App"Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker