WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, September 3, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published September 3, 2025 at 6:59 AM CDT

— Companies are flocking to the Memphis area to store solar equipment ahead of the expiration of certain renewable energy tax credits.

— The One Big Beautiful Bill Act includes a new cap on federal student loans for professional programs.

— Before Shelby County spends more than $1 billion building a new jail, a new report says management of the current facility needs to be addressed.

— The Central Station Memphis hotel is for sale.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
Nick Newsom
