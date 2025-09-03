WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, September 3, 2025

— Companies are flocking to the Memphis area to store solar equipment ahead of the expiration of certain renewable energy tax credits.

— The One Big Beautiful Bill Act includes a new cap on federal student loans for professional programs.

— Before Shelby County spends more than $1 billion building a new jail, a new report says management of the current facility needs to be addressed.

— The Central Station Memphis hotel is for sale.

