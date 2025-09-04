© 2025 WKNO FM
WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, September 4, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published September 4, 2025 at 7:12 AM CDT

— The state of Tennessee will appeal a recent court ruling that invalidated two gun laws – a decision that officials say is so vague, it seemingly makes it legal for children to carry rifles on playgrounds.

— Following the news that three of the five former Memphis Police officers charged in Tyré Nichols’ death are getting a new federal trial, one of those men now wants to be released from federal custody.

— Memphis Mayor Paul Young says his task force on police reforms is not moving as fast as he would have expected when he announced the group nine months ago.

— Luxury apartments are coming to Bartlett, part of a new development on a site previously considered for a Hy-Vee grocery store.

Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
Nick Newsom
