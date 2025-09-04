WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, September 4, 2025

— The state of Tennessee will appeal a recent court ruling that invalidated two gun laws – a decision that officials say is so vague, it seemingly makes it legal for children to carry rifles on playgrounds.

— Following the news that three of the five former Memphis Police officers charged in Tyré Nichols’ death are getting a new federal trial, one of those men now wants to be released from federal custody.

— Memphis Mayor Paul Young says his task force on police reforms is not moving as fast as he would have expected when he announced the group nine months ago.

— Luxury apartments are coming to Bartlett, part of a new development on a site previously considered for a Hy-Vee grocery store.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jacksonwknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App"Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker