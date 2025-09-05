© 2025 WKNO FM
WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, September 5, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published September 5, 2025 at 6:48 AM CDT

— Federal immigration officials are making arrests from within Tennessee jails at a much higher rate than other states.

— The Tennessee Board of Professional Responsibility has dismissed another ethics complaint against Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy filed by State Senator Brent Taylor.

— During a recent town hall meeting, Memphis-Shelby County Schools interim Superintendent Roderick Richmond argued against a state takeover by taking aim at Tennessee’s state-run Achievement School District for low-performing schools.

— St. Mary’s Episcopal School has cut the ribbon on its new library, named after late teacher Eliza Fletcher.

— The Downtown Memphis Commission Design Review Board on Wednesday approved design plans for apartments and townhomes for The Cooper project in Cooper-Young.

Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
Nick Newsom
