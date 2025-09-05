WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, September 5, 2025

— Federal immigration officials are making arrests from within Tennessee jails at a much higher rate than other states.

— The Tennessee Board of Professional Responsibility has dismissed another ethics complaint against Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy filed by State Senator Brent Taylor.

— During a recent town hall meeting, Memphis-Shelby County Schools interim Superintendent Roderick Richmond argued against a state takeover by taking aim at Tennessee’s state-run Achievement School District for low-performing schools.

— St. Mary’s Episcopal School has cut the ribbon on its new library, named after late teacher Eliza Fletcher.

— The Downtown Memphis Commission Design Review Board on Wednesday approved design plans for apartments and townhomes for The Cooper project in Cooper-Young.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

