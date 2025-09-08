WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, September 8, 2025

— Riverside Drive along Tom Lee Park reopened today after being closed for upgrades since April.

— Former two-term Shelby County Sheriff Bill Oldham died Thursday. He was 75.

— A Memphis anesthesiologist is reminding Tennesseans about protections under the federal No Surprises Act.

