WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, September 10, 2025

— Tennessee’s disgraced former house speaker Glen Casada and his former top aide will be sentenced Friday in their federal corruption, fraud, and money laundering case.

— Tennessee’s public and charter school students, from kindergarten to 12th grade will soon be learning gun safety skills as required by state law.

— Google has confirmed plans for a data center in West Memphis.

— The Shelby County Board of Commissioners again put off action Monday on appointments to a dormant Shelby County Ethics Commission, which hasn’t had any new appointees or met in at least seven years.

