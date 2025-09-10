© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, September 10, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published September 10, 2025 at 6:42 AM CDT

— Tennessee’s disgraced former house speaker Glen Casada and his former top aide will be sentenced Friday in their federal corruption, fraud, and money laundering case.

— Tennessee’s public and charter school students, from kindergarten to 12th grade will soon be learning gun safety skills as required by state law.

— Google has confirmed plans for a data center in West Memphis.

— The Shelby County Board of Commissioners again put off action Monday on appointments to a dormant Shelby County Ethics Commission, which hasn’t had any new appointees or met in at least seven years.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:
91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jacksonwknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App"Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank
Nick Newsom
See stories by Nick Newsom