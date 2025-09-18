WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, September 18, 2025

— Several members of the Memphis City Council have drafted a resolution opposing National Guard Deployment in Memphis.

— Shelby County commissioners are discussing their official response to a possible National Guard deployment.

— The Peabody Hotel in Downtown Memphis has completed its latest renovation, a $19 million makeover of more than 400 rooms.

— A summit meeting on affordable housing is starting this week.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker