WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, October 2, 2025
— Top Trump Administration officials visited with members of the Memphis Safe Task Force on Wednesday.
— Memphis-Shelby County Schools board members voted Tuesday to sell two buildings.
— The family of Tyre Nichols can proceed with most of a civil lawsuit against the City of Memphis after a federal judge refused the city’s motion to dismiss.
