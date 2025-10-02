WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, October 2, 2025

— Top Trump Administration officials visited with members of the Memphis Safe Task Force on Wednesday.

— Memphis-Shelby County Schools board members voted Tuesday to sell two buildings.

— The family of Tyre Nichols can proceed with most of a civil lawsuit against the City of Memphis after a federal judge refused the city’s motion to dismiss.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker