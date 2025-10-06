WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, October 6, 2025

— Shelby County’s plans for building schools and a hospital will not be immediately disrupted by a new one-year ban on issuing bonds by the state Comptroller’s office.

— The National Civil Rights Museum celebrated the grand opening of its outdoor park space.

— An environmental group is voicing concern about the safety of drinking water in Tennessee.

— The DoubleTree by Hilton in Downtown Memphis will be closing on November 30.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

