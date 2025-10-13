WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, October 13, 2025

— Most Shelby County students who benefited from the state’s expansion of its education voucher program live in top-earning zip codes, according to an analysis of Tennessee Department of Education data.

— On Friday, xAI officially broke ground on a greywater recycling plant that could significantly reduce the amount of local groundwater used to cool its supercomputer.

— A new lawsuit challenges the federal EPA’s decision to roll back a Biden-era rule that would have tightened water pollution standards for meat-processing plants, including those in Tennessee.

