© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, October 13, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published October 13, 2025 at 4:52 AM CDT

— Most Shelby County students who benefited from the state’s expansion of its education voucher program live in top-earning zip codes, according to an analysis of Tennessee Department of Education data.

— On Friday, xAI officially broke ground on a greywater recycling plant that could significantly reduce the amount of local groundwater used to cool its supercomputer.

— A new lawsuit challenges the federal EPA’s decision to roll back a Biden-era rule that would have tightened water pollution standards for meat-processing plants, including those in Tennessee.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:
91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank
Nick Newsom
See stories by Nick Newsom