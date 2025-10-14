WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, October 14, 2025

— Some local coffee shops have added surcharges to orders as a result of President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

— Mississippi lawmakers say tackling chronic absenteeism will be a top issue for the next legislative session.

— Two off-duty Memphis police officers were arrested for drag racing over the weekend.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker