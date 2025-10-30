WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, October 30, 2025

— Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert will likely appeal to the Tennessee Supreme Court after an appellate court ruling this week reactivated the lawsuit seeking to remove her from office.

— The Shelby County Commission has delayed moving forward on a resolution asking Gov. Bill Lee to withdraw funding for the deployment of the National Guard to the city and instead use it for “evidence-based public safety and community well-being investments.”

— The Memphis Shelby County Schools Board approved a resolution to expand bus services to help Latino and immigrant students get to school with less fear of being detained by ICE agents.

— Food pantry operators in Memphis are expecting a flood of people in need next month as more than 150,000 Mid-Southerners are due to lose their SNAP food assistance as the federal government shutdown continues.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker