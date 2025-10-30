© 2025 WKNO FM
WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, October 30, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published October 30, 2025 at 7:23 AM CDT

— Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert will likely appeal to the Tennessee Supreme Court after an appellate court ruling this week reactivated the lawsuit seeking to remove her from office.

— The Shelby County Commission has delayed moving forward on a resolution asking Gov. Bill Lee to withdraw funding for the deployment of the National Guard to the city and instead use it for “evidence-based public safety and community well-being investments.”

— The Memphis Shelby County Schools Board approved a resolution to expand bus services to help Latino and immigrant students get to school with less fear of being detained by ICE agents.

— Food pantry operators in Memphis are expecting a flood of people in need next month as more than 150,000 Mid-Southerners are due to lose their SNAP food assistance as the federal government shutdown continues.

Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
Nick Newsom
