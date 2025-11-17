© 2025 WKNO FM
WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, November 17, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published November 17, 2025 at 4:48 AM CST

— Recent court filings show that the Tennessee National Guard deployment in Memphis has cost more than $6 million in contracts related to feeding and housing guard members during the Memphis Safe Task Force.

— Shelby County’s General Sessions Court Clerk Tami Sawyer is being sued for a former employee for wrongful termination.

— An environmental group is warning Tennesseans about the EPA approval of a new PFAS-based pesticide for use in farming, lawns, and crops, such as soybeans and lettuce.

WKNO Daily
