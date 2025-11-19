WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, November 19, 2025

— Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s administration says the state will appeal a recent injunction against his deployment of the Tennessee National Guard in Memphis.

— After weeks of delays, about 700,000 Tennesseans are starting to get their full Supplemental Nutrition Assistance benefits, or SNAP.

— The Memphis Brooks Museum of Art is among four Tennessee Museums chosen to take part in the 2026 Tennessee Triennial.

— Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant will be out for at least the next two weeks, after colliding with Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill in Cleveland Saturday.

