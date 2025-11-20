© 2025 WKNO FM
WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, November 20, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published November 20, 2025 at 6:56 AM CST

— Former Memphis-Shelby County Schools superintendent Marie Feagins has entered the race for county mayor.

— The school board voted 6-0 on Tuesday to launch a legal review of the Shelby County commission’s decision to place all nine school board seats on the 2026 ballot, which would cut the terms of five members in half.

— City of Memphis employees will now have a salary of at least $40,000.

— Days after a Nashville judge ruled that the National Guard’s presence as part of the Memphis Safe Task Force is unlawful, the number of guardsmen here has risen to more than 800.

— The Mississippi Supreme Court has appointed a new special judge to handle the case of former youth Pastor Lindsey Whiteside, convicted of sexual battery of a minor.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Christopher Blank
Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting.
Nick Newsom
