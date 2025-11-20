WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, November 20, 2025

— Former Memphis-Shelby County Schools superintendent Marie Feagins has entered the race for county mayor.

— The school board voted 6-0 on Tuesday to launch a legal review of the Shelby County commission’s decision to place all nine school board seats on the 2026 ballot, which would cut the terms of five members in half.

— City of Memphis employees will now have a salary of at least $40,000.

— Days after a Nashville judge ruled that the National Guard’s presence as part of the Memphis Safe Task Force is unlawful, the number of guardsmen here has risen to more than 800.

— The Mississippi Supreme Court has appointed a new special judge to handle the case of former youth Pastor Lindsey Whiteside, convicted of sexual battery of a minor.

