WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, November 25, 2025

— United States Attorney General Pam Bondi visited Memphis Monday, touting more than 3,100 arrests since the start of the Memphis Safe Task force which is nearing two months of operation.

— The Shelby County Commission recently approved the county government giving itself a $43 million loan.

— Tennessee education officials expect to update the state’s school voucher application to track whether new applicants attend public schools.

