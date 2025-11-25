© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, November 25, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published November 25, 2025 at 7:02 AM CST

— United States Attorney General Pam Bondi visited Memphis Monday, touting more than 3,100 arrests since the start of the Memphis Safe Task force which is nearing two months of operation.

— The Shelby County Commission recently approved the county government giving itself a $43 million loan.

— Tennessee education officials expect to update the state’s school voucher application to track whether new applicants attend public schools.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:
91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank
Nick Newsom
See stories by Nick Newsom