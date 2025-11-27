WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, November 27, 2025

— The Tennessee National Guard is likely to remain in Memphis until at least early December.

— The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Shelby County General Sessions Court Clerk’s Office must fix issues causing criminal case delays or risk having to appear in court themselves, according to a new order signed by all nine Shelby County General Sessions Criminal Court judges.

— Tennesseans will have plenty of options as they "shop local" for Small Business Saturday on November 29th.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker