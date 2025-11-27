© 2025 WKNO FM
WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, November 27, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published November 27, 2025 at 5:15 AM CST

— The Tennessee National Guard is likely to remain in Memphis until at least early December.

— The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Shelby County General Sessions Court Clerk’s Office must fix issues causing criminal case delays or risk having to appear in court themselves, according to a new order signed by all nine Shelby County General Sessions Criminal Court judges.

— Tennesseans will have plenty of options as they "shop local" for Small Business Saturday on November 29th.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:
91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
Nick Newsom
