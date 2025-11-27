Arts Agenda: A retelling of quintessential stories
at The Circuit Playhouse | Onstage through December 20
"Based on the popular children’s book by Barbara Park, this stage adaptation follows the energetic and outspoken first grader, Junie B. Jones, as she embarks on her adventures and misadventures of classroom dynamics."
Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton talks with Marc Gill, Resident Company Member at Playhouse on the Square, who is directing Junie B. Jones: The Musical.
at Orpheum Theatre | Onstage through November 30
"& JULIET asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love — her way."
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with Orpheum Theatre Group President and CEO Brett Batterson about the Broadway season premiere of & Juliet.
at Hattiloo Theatre | Onstage through December 21
"It’s Christmas Eve, and Eb Scroo is seeking to snuff out the season’s cheer by demanding all debts owed him be satisfied before nightfall. Facing imprisonment, a Christmas without presents and a feast, the residents are desperate. In this urban spin of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, the ghosts and characters are icons of Black culture."
at Hattiloo Theatre | Open November 28 - December 17
"Hattiloo Theatre invites you to the Black-Owned Holiday Bazaar, a festive marketplace celebrating and supporting Black entrepreneurship. From November 28th through December 17th, explore a unique selection of handcrafted jewelry, cozy creations, artisanal treats, and more from 12 Black-owned vendors."
at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | Saturday, November 29
Super Saturday: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Holiday Arts Market: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
"It’s a “snow day” at this week’s Super Saturday! This week we’ll learn about radial symmetry and make our own paper snowflakes to create a winter wonderland! Once you’re in the holiday spirit, enjoy the museum’s annual Starry Bazaar and find the perfect gifts for all your favorite people."
at 7570 West Farmington Blvd, Germantown | Open through December 24
"The South’s Premiere Holiday Artists’ Market presents its 17th annual showcase of exceptional & unique hand-crafted works by our region’s finest Artists. This year’s stellar collection of Holiday gift ideas crafted in glass, metal, wood, fiber, & clay; plus, jewelry, and more."
at Memphis Botanic Garden | Open select days through December 30
"The Memphis Botanic Garden transforms into a winter wonderland with glowing trails, themed evenings, and plenty of festive fun for all ages. Whether you’re here for a family outing, a romantic date night, or a night out with friends, every visit promises merry memories waiting around every corner."
Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton talks with Gina Harris, Director of Audience Engagement at the Memphis Botanic Garden, about Holiday Wonders at the Garden.
at The Hi Tone | Sunday, December 30 | 7:00 PM
"Rushadicus the infamous Cello Goblin from the land of Sneth jicks forth with his immersive, experimental - cello and kazoo fueled - performance art extravaganza. An evening of cello metal, masterful goblin tricks, virtuosic multi-instrumental feats, and chaotic merriment."
