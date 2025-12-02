WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, December 2, 2025

— Duncan Williams, founder of Duncan Williams Asset Management, has been named chairman of the Greater Memphis Chamber Board of Directors.

— Two conservation nonprofits, Ducks Unlimited and the Wolf River Conservancy, worked together to save 700 acres of wetlands across Collierville, Piperton, and Rossville.

— A team at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center is using a revolutionary method to study certain viruses, which could lead to the ability to test for diseases that affect the brain.

— Memphis football coach Ryan Silverfield is leaving for a head coaching position at Arkansas.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker