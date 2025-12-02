© 2025 WKNO FM
WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, December 2, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published December 2, 2025 at 6:56 AM CST

— Duncan Williams, founder of Duncan Williams Asset Management, has been named chairman of the Greater Memphis Chamber Board of Directors.

— Two conservation nonprofits, Ducks Unlimited and the Wolf River Conservancy, worked together to save 700 acres of wetlands across Collierville, Piperton, and Rossville.

— A team at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center is using a revolutionary method to study certain viruses, which could lead to the ability to test for diseases that affect the brain.

— Memphis football coach Ryan Silverfield is leaving for a head coaching position at Arkansas.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:
91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
Nick Newsom
